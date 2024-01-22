Marc A. Curtis’s New Book, "Dominance and Delusion: Why We Do The Things We Do," Explores the Important Questions of Why the World and Society Works as It Does
Fulton Books author Marc A. Curtis has completed his most recent book, "Dominance and Delusion: Why We Do The Things We Do": a fascinating and thought-provoking look at why humans do what they do, specifically in forming a society, and what truly drives them in doing so.
“This is a book of whys,” shares Curtis. “They are simple whys, relevant whys, and necessary whys. Why do humans behave as they do? Why do humans think as they do? Why do humans believe as they do? Some of these beliefs are so silly, so absurd, so ludicrous—in and of themselves—that they are unbelievable. Yet we believe, and the question must be why.”
Curtis continues, “There are answers to all these whys. They are simple, relatively straightforward, and, most importantly, evolutionary in origin. There are two fundamental characteristics that define the human animal. The first is dominance. All social animals form dominance systems for good, sound evolutionary reasons. We are social animals, and we form dominance systems. The other defining characteristic of the human animal is its ability to delude itself. This is a function of intelligence, and it is the single most serious flaw in the human animal. Dominance drives us—at least some of us—and delusion blinds most of us. That is what this book is all about.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marc A. Curtis’s book is an engaging work that seeks to challenge readers with every turn of the page, forcing them to consider the world around them and take an introspective look at themselves. Eye-opening and poignant, Curtis shares his writings in the hopes of helping readers better understand what it is that drives the world, and how to use this information for the betterment of society as a whole.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dominance and Delusion: Why We Do The Things We Do” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
