Sabine Torres’s New Book, "The Dark Dreamer's Poems," is a Heartfelt Series of Poems Exploring the Author’s Own Experiences with Love, Loss, and Everything in Between
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sabine Torres, who was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has a lifelong love of poetry and writing, has completed her most recent book, “The Dark Dreamer's Poems”: a powerful and gripping collection of poetry exploring the various emotions and pitfalls of life, from love and heartbreak to mental health issues and learning appreciate the beauty found within the world.
“The book is about love and someone going through mental health issues, how she views someone she loves, and how she views herself,” writes Torres. “Most of the poems are written to describe their love for a person or to have some form of putting her thoughts out there. Some are dark poems, and some are love poems, so if you like poems, love, or have mental health issues, you will most likely relate to the book. Some poems are interesting in a way that can make you appreciate nature.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sabine Torres’s book is a stunning assortment that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s poetic journey through her very soul. Emotionally explosive and deeply personal, Torres weaves an unforgettable and intimate self-portrait through prose that’s sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dark Dreamer's Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
