Eric Jackson’s New Book, "Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam," is an Insightful Guide Providing Basic Steps to Help Readers Prepare for the CDL Exam
Pittsburgh, PA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Jackson, who has been working in the truck driving industry for nearly twenty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam”: a comprehensive guide and indispensable tool that contains vital information to help those preparing to take their CDL exam become better prepared for what is expected of them when the time comes.
Eric Jackson started his truck driving career in 1999 as an over-the-road hazmat tanker driver and held various truck driving positions at the start of his career. During his journey, Eric made a sound decision toward advancing his education, and attended Duquesne University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in leadership, allowing him to utilize his trucking experience to move into various management roles. During his time in the trucking industry, Eric became a driving instructor for students wanting to achieve the goal of earning a commercial driver’s license. His drive and determination toward seeing students succeed have given students the empowerment needed to achieve their goal of earning a commercial driver’s license.
“Truck Driving is a great career move,” writes Jackson. "It gives you the opportunity to earn a good pay and the opportunity to see the country. You could diversify yourself hauling various types of freight and building a positive rapport with customers. The opportunities are unlimited within the trucking industry, but it starts with earning your commercial driver’s license. The information shared in this book is not guaranteed you will pass the CDL exam but a guide to help you prepare for the training, putting you ahead of the curb of other students. Study hard in preparation for the state exam. Be assertive and proactive toward achieving your goal as a Class A truck driver. Once you achieve the goal of passing the exam, the door of opportunities opens, and it’s unlimited. Good luck in achieving this goal!”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Jackson’s book will help to provide readers with a broader understanding of the information they’ll need to know when it come times to prepare for their state exam. Utilizing his own experiences as a truck driver and driving teacher, Jackson hopes that, through sharing his insider career knowledge, the information found within the pages of “Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam” will help give readers a leg up and ultimately help them achieve their career goals.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Eric Jackson started his truck driving career in 1999 as an over-the-road hazmat tanker driver and held various truck driving positions at the start of his career. During his journey, Eric made a sound decision toward advancing his education, and attended Duquesne University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in leadership, allowing him to utilize his trucking experience to move into various management roles. During his time in the trucking industry, Eric became a driving instructor for students wanting to achieve the goal of earning a commercial driver’s license. His drive and determination toward seeing students succeed have given students the empowerment needed to achieve their goal of earning a commercial driver’s license.
“Truck Driving is a great career move,” writes Jackson. "It gives you the opportunity to earn a good pay and the opportunity to see the country. You could diversify yourself hauling various types of freight and building a positive rapport with customers. The opportunities are unlimited within the trucking industry, but it starts with earning your commercial driver’s license. The information shared in this book is not guaranteed you will pass the CDL exam but a guide to help you prepare for the training, putting you ahead of the curb of other students. Study hard in preparation for the state exam. Be assertive and proactive toward achieving your goal as a Class A truck driver. Once you achieve the goal of passing the exam, the door of opportunities opens, and it’s unlimited. Good luck in achieving this goal!”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Jackson’s book will help to provide readers with a broader understanding of the information they’ll need to know when it come times to prepare for their state exam. Utilizing his own experiences as a truck driver and driving teacher, Jackson hopes that, through sharing his insider career knowledge, the information found within the pages of “Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam” will help give readers a leg up and ultimately help them achieve their career goals.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Preparing For The Commercial Motor Vehicle Exam” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories