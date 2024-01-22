Enrique Tomás Martinovic’s Newly Released "Adam, the Unknown" is an Informative Study of the Life Experiences of Adam
“Adam, the Unknown” from Christian Faith Publishing author Enrique Tomás Martinovic is an articulate examination of key scripture that provide insight into who Adam truly was.
Hemet, CA, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Adam, the Unknown”: a welcome study of a key biblical figure. “Adam, the Unknown” is the creation of published author, Enrique Tomás Martinovic, a dedicated husband for over sixty years, father of eight, and native of Argentina.
Martinovic shares, “Adam, the Unknown is my interpretation of the facts from the Bible detailing Adam’s life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Enrique Tomás Martinovic’s new book brings perspective to the life and value of Adam for believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “Adam, the Unknown” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adam, the Unknown,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
