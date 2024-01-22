Noma Ndlovu’s Newly Released "Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension" is an Emotionally Charged Account of a Woman’s Upbringing
“Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension” from Christian Faith Publishing author Noma Ndlovu is a thoughtful look back on the challenging moments and cherished memories that led the author to a new level of personal and spiritual awareness.
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension”: a poignant and reflective biographical study. “Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension” is the creation of published author, Noma Ndlovu.
Ndlovu shares, “This book is about growing up in an affluent abusive household. It is also about the narcissist relationships I encountered throughout my life as a result of not healing childhood trauma. This book is medicine for my soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Noma Ndlovu’s new book shares intimate details of the author’s journey through unexpected heartbreak to discovering a life of determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Phoenix Rising: The Journey to Ascension”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
