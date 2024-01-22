Eva Hornyak’s Newly Released "Ava’s Talking Tree" is a Charming Christmas Adventure That Celebrates Family Tradition
“Ava’s Talking Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eva Hornyak is a sweet story of a little girl’s special friendship during the Christmas season and the wonder of spending quality time with family.
New York, NY, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ava’s Talking Tree”: a delightfully unique Christmas narrative. “Ava’s Talking Tree” is the creation of published author, Eva Hornyak, who was born in Montreal, Quebec. She values the traditions she learned from her family. She graduated from college with strengths in office administration, psychology, music, and sociology. She taught piano lessons to grade school children for ten years. She began creating stories when her two children were in secondary school. She graduated from the Institute of Children’s Literature in West Redding, Connecticut, and has devoted herself to writing. She centers her stories on traditions and customs from long ago, rekindling the generational bonds between grandparents, parents, and their children. Eva lives with her husband, Stephen, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
Hornyak shares, “It is evening, and this is the first time Ava goes tree hunting with her family. She is very excited. The whole family gets ready for their trip, making sure they have all the necessary things for the fun evening. Each family member has a specific job to do. They finally find the perfect tree, cut it down, and return to their home to put it up in the living room. It is beautiful when they decorate it. Ava discovers that Spruce the tree talks, but only to her. They exchange funny stories and share the customs of the family. As the Christmas season is ending, Ava and Spruce must say goodbye. Ava is sad, but she realizes that next year, there will be another tree, and maybe this one will talk too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Hornyak’s new book will delight young readers as they share in the tale of Ava and Spruce.
Consumers can purchase “Ava’s Talking Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ava’s Talking Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hornyak shares, “It is evening, and this is the first time Ava goes tree hunting with her family. She is very excited. The whole family gets ready for their trip, making sure they have all the necessary things for the fun evening. Each family member has a specific job to do. They finally find the perfect tree, cut it down, and return to their home to put it up in the living room. It is beautiful when they decorate it. Ava discovers that Spruce the tree talks, but only to her. They exchange funny stories and share the customs of the family. As the Christmas season is ending, Ava and Spruce must say goodbye. Ava is sad, but she realizes that next year, there will be another tree, and maybe this one will talk too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Hornyak’s new book will delight young readers as they share in the tale of Ava and Spruce.
Consumers can purchase “Ava’s Talking Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ava’s Talking Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories