Calandro D. Robinson’s New Book, "Boundaries and Principle Weapons of Engaging Intellectual Conversation," is a Unique Self-Help Work That Seeks to Enlighten Every Reader
Recent release “Boundaries and Principle Weapons of Engaging Intellectual Conversation” from Page Publishing author Calandro D. Robinson is an informative book that fosters guidance and inspiration for all potential readers.
New York, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Calandro D. Robinson, a Chicago native, has completed his new book, “Boundaries and Principle Weapons of Engaging Intellectual Conversation”: an enriching book that guides readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery.
Robinson writes, “This book will give you thirty tools on how to move past fear. Fear only appears the moment you start to doubt yourself, which is a con. To a life of doubting something before even trying. Doubt can have a person settling for less than what they deserve in life. Remember, without boundaries or principles, other people will walk all over you in life. Find a chapter or two that you feel in your soul and apply it to your life. How does this sound to you? ‘I am not better than everybody. I am better than a nobody, which makes me somebody.’ Will you make the right choice for your today so that your tomorrow can have a different outcome in life? You control your happily ever after.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calandro D. Robinson’s heartfelt book brings readers into the light of a new life. Robinson lays out thirty vital tools on how to move past fear. The life lessons laid out in this book are essential to any reader looking to make a big life change. As a therapeutic motivational speaker, Robinson has the unique ability to give readers a different way of looking at life. He uses this and his straightforward writing style to appeal to all readers and ensure that everyone who reads it has the opportunity to take something powerful away.
Robinson has always been curious about the human condition and chose to make it his life’s mission to help those in need. He writes, “Once he got a clear understanding about other human beings, his heart would always get broken from trying to help others. Today he says to himself, ‘Put your understanding of life in a book. That way, you don’t have to put yourself in harm’s way.’ Not everybody can be saved, so they say! Well, he can truly say that that makes sense to him today. So, he will focus on trying to save those who pick this book up.” He hopes that readers all find something good within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boundaries and Principle Weapons of Engaging Intellectual Conversation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Robinson writes, “This book will give you thirty tools on how to move past fear. Fear only appears the moment you start to doubt yourself, which is a con. To a life of doubting something before even trying. Doubt can have a person settling for less than what they deserve in life. Remember, without boundaries or principles, other people will walk all over you in life. Find a chapter or two that you feel in your soul and apply it to your life. How does this sound to you? ‘I am not better than everybody. I am better than a nobody, which makes me somebody.’ Will you make the right choice for your today so that your tomorrow can have a different outcome in life? You control your happily ever after.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calandro D. Robinson’s heartfelt book brings readers into the light of a new life. Robinson lays out thirty vital tools on how to move past fear. The life lessons laid out in this book are essential to any reader looking to make a big life change. As a therapeutic motivational speaker, Robinson has the unique ability to give readers a different way of looking at life. He uses this and his straightforward writing style to appeal to all readers and ensure that everyone who reads it has the opportunity to take something powerful away.
Robinson has always been curious about the human condition and chose to make it his life’s mission to help those in need. He writes, “Once he got a clear understanding about other human beings, his heart would always get broken from trying to help others. Today he says to himself, ‘Put your understanding of life in a book. That way, you don’t have to put yourself in harm’s way.’ Not everybody can be saved, so they say! Well, he can truly say that that makes sense to him today. So, he will focus on trying to save those who pick this book up.” He hopes that readers all find something good within these pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boundaries and Principle Weapons of Engaging Intellectual Conversation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories