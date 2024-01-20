Alcineo Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to facilitate EMV Stack Implementation and Speed Up Time-to-Market of Payment Terminals
Adds new fully featured EMV contact stack to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions.
La Ciotat, France, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alcinéo, a leading provider of embedded payment software, announces that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make its EMV Level 1 contact software stack available to speed up the integration of EMV software to contact card readers.
Alcinéo provides a fully functional EMV contact stack, helping payment terminal providers to build robust and reliable EMV contact payment solutions. The protocol stack for smartcard readers developed by Alcinéo, compliant with the EMV Level 1 contact standard, is available on STM32 platforms, enabling terminal vendors to achieve compliance, accelerating their certification process.
Alcinéo Quote
“By providing our EMV level 1 software stack to payment terminal manufacturers who use the STM32 range, we help them to rapidly meet EMV requirements,” said Arnaud Corria, President, Alcinéo. “Our position as EMV technology experts is emphasized through our enrollment to the ST partner program. The combined technologies of ST and Alcinéo help our customers to reduce their product development cycles by relying on a robust design to deploy smartcard payment solutions.”
ST Quote
“Alcinéo’s knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “ST’s review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers’ developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions.”
Christelle Carbonnel
+ 33 4 88 68 41 02
www.alcineo.com
