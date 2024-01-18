SmartCheck, AllTrust’s Web-Based Check Cashing Solution, Integrates with CheckFreePay from Fiserv
Herndon, VA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AllTrust is excited to announce that SmartCheck, its web-based check cashing solution, has integrated with Fiserv’s CheckFreePay platform, the largest processor of in-person bill payments in the United States.
This integration ensures that SmartCheck clients’ needs for cash payment solutions are met in a convenient manner, all while maintaining all industry compliance standards.
SmartCheck’s integration with CheckFreePay will ensure that clients can file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) for a bill payee with bill payments totaling over $10,000. Now, business owners can rest easy knowing that they can remain industry-compliant, with a simplified report.
The integration with CheckFreePay presents a major advantage for SmartCheck users, as payments can be consolidated onto one bill, leading to more efficient transactions for both business owners and end users.
“We were fortunate to be the first company to utilize the CheckFree Pay integration into SmartCheck,” says Aniceto Domínguez, Director of Operations at Atlanta Check Cashers. “My staff loves how much easier, faster and reliable it is to process bills now. Consolidating multiple bill payments into one transaction and having a reference of the previous bills paid helps us process more transactions faster. Freeing up counter space by consolidating computers was also a massive benefit for us.”
Providing SmartCheck users with an integrated CheckFreePay platform also ensures that minimal training is required for staff. CheckFreePay’s features will be included within SmartCheck, so employees won’t have to learn a whole new system; all training can be done within SmartCheck.
CheckFreePay has provided reliable bill payment services to consumers who prefer to pay bills in person for over 30 years and AllTrust is thrilled to bring that reliability to the SmartCheck solution. AllTrust is excited to bring this enhanced solution to business owners all over the country.
About AllTrust
AllTrust Networks provides solutions for the alternative financial services industry. Founded in 1999, AllTrust pioneered the use of biometric ID to simplify consumer engagement and prevent fraud. AllTrust has over 9 million consumers enrolled on our platform with the largest consumer-based biometric database in the US. With thousands of merchants on our network, we have processed over $55 billion worth of checks with the highest level of security and data integrity available. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, we are proud to be a part of the vibrant northern Virginia technology corridor.
AllTrust Networks: Where Innovation Meets Security, Every Transaction, Every Time.
About CheckFreePay
CheckFreePay from Fiserv is the largest processor of walk-in bill payments in the United States, processing 57 million transactions in 2022. For more than 30 years, CheckFreePay has provided reliable bill payment services to consumers who prefer to pay their bills in person. A wholly owned subsidiary of Fiserv, Inc., CheckFreePay offers over 30,000 bill-pay locations where people are already shopping.
Contact
Art Vanagas
1-514-316-7647
https://www.alltrustnetworks.com/
