Brian Pollack Named a 2024 Washingtonian Top Financial Adviser
Gaithersburg, MD, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA has been named as a 2024 Top Financial Adviser by the Washingtonian.
Every year, the Washingtonian sends out surveys to hundreds of local professionals in the financial industry asking them questions about who they would trust with their own money, as well as researching and consulting industry experts and publications. Those who are named as Top Financial Advisors received the strongest recommendations.
“I always strive to be that overall business advisor to my clients,” stated Partner Brian Pollack, CPA. “I appreciate the recognition.”
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.
Lanigan Ryan has been named one of Inside Public Accounting’s Top 400 Firms in 2022 and 2023, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for by Accounting Today for 9 years.
