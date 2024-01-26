Confront Redemption and Self-Discovery Head-on with Jeffrey Blount in the Newest Novel from Beaufort Books, "Mr. Jimmy from Around the Way"
New York, NY, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From Jeffrey Blount comes his newest spellbinding novel about a self-identified failure, forced to uncover the wisdom of his past in order to recognize that money can’t solve every problem. Jeffrey is an award-winning author of three novels.
Now available anywhere books are sold, discover why James Henry Ferguson doesn’t belong here. After a highly publicized fall from grace, James Henry Ferguson attempts to flee from the chaos and ends up in a community that has been neglected and ignored by everyone, rural Ham, Mississippi—a place of abject poverty, the neighborhood is commonly referred to as “Around the Way.” When a troubling discovery is made, the entire neighborhood is rocked, and James is forced to confront his own past in order to help the community have a future.
Full of never-ending twists and turns, no one can prepare themselves for the surprises in store. Mr. Jimmy From Around the Way is a story about failure, self-discovery, empowerment, and the possibility of redemption.
“Blount makes us pause to take an up-close look at poverty and racism in our collective backyard. This powerful novel shows the true meaning of ‘it takes a village,’ and that doing the right thing should be color blind.”
Karen White, New York Times Bestselling Author
During a 34-year career at NBC News, Jeffrey directed a decade of Meet The Press, the Today Show, NBC Nightly News, and major special events. He is the first African-American to direct the Today Show. He is also an award-winning documentary scriptwriter for films and interactives that are now on display in the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture. A Virginia native, he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Communications/Broadcast Journalism. He now lives in Washington, DC.
Mr. Jimmy from Around the Way
Jeffrey Blount — January 2024
ISBN: 9780825310324
Hardcover: $24.95 || Ebook: $9.99
Beaufort Books is an independent publisher based in New York City. Beaufort publishes a mix of non-fiction and fiction titles. Since 2007, Beaufort has published four New York Times bestsellers.
For more information about Mr. Jimmy from Around the Way, or to arrange an interview with the author, please contact Emma St. John at emma@beaufortbooks.com
Contact
Emma St. John
212-727-0222
beaufortbooks.com
