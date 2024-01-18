yorCMO is a Proud Sponsor of the Sales Xceleration 2024 Summit in Atlanta
Omaha, NE, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On the heels of announcing their partnership with Sales Xceleration at the end of 2023, yorCMO is proud to sponsor the Sales Xceleration 2024 Summit, taking place at the JW Marriott in Atlanta on January 22–24, 2024.
The event builds on our partnership’s commitment to helping organizations tackle their unique marketing and sales challenges head-on using the combined power of their fractional services. Now, they bring that excitement to the stage with an event dedicated to helping their clients harness the power of inspiration, innovation, and integration.
Segmented by three primary goals, the summit is focused on giving clients the strategic expertise they need to achieve their business goals and level up their organizations.
First, the event aims to inspire clients by harnessing real-world stories of success from advisors and thought leaders. These visionaries include C-level leaders, directors, VPs of sales, and more. The diverse cast of speakers is equipped with decades of expertise and memorable stories to inspire creative thinking.
A second focus of the summit is to demonstrate what true innovation can bring to our clients. By exploring new technologies, strategies, and ideas, clients will walk away knowing how to use the right tools to transform their businesses—and the customers they serve.
Finally, the summit shows clients how to integrate new approaches and tools into their practice and the SMBs they lead. They understand that knowing which step to take next or which tool to try first can be overwhelming, and the summit gives their clients the clarity they need to drive the results they care about most.
“We are excited to be a part of the Sales Xceleration Summit,” says Joseph Frost, Co-Founder of yorCMO. “Our strategic partnership highlights the relevance of fractional leadership in today's businesses and the innate relationship between sales and marketing. Together, we’re giving SMBs and other businesses access to top-level executives who are bringing incredible change to the way these organizations work.”
yorCMO is eager to see the turnout for this year’s Sales Xceleration Summit and to build on their clients’ excitement for the event and their continued partnership.
About yorCMO:
yorCMO is the industry-leading provider of fractional marketing services, offering businesses access to top-tier marketing professionals on a fractional basis. Our team of experienced marketers delivers strategic guidance, executional excellence, and measurable results, enabling businesses to accelerate growth, enhance brand presence, and drive revenue.
About Sales Xceleration:
Sales Xceleration is a prominent fractional sales company that offers businesses the advantage of fractional sales expertise, proven processes and tools. With tailored sales strategies, sales pipeline management, sales team leadership, and customer relationship development, Sales Xceleration enables businesses to optimize their sales processes, increase conversions, and maximize revenue.
Contact
yorCMOContact
Flor Arballo
402-630-5440
yorcmo.com
joseph@yorcmo.com
jay@yorcmo.com
