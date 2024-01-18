yorCMO is a Proud Sponsor of the Sales Xceleration 2024 Summit in Atlanta

On the heels of announcing our partnership with Sales Xceleration at the end of 2023, yorCMO is proud to sponsor the Sales Xceleration 2024 Summit, taking place at the JW Marriott in Atlanta on January 22–24, 2024. The event builds on our partnership’s commitment to helping organizations tackle their unique marketing and sales challenges head-on using the combined power of our fractional services.