Hope Armstrong’s Newly Released "Sisterhood" is a Compelling Juvenile Narrative That Explores the Ties That Bind
“Sisterhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Armstrong is an engaging tale of the complexities of human connection that celebrates the lasting bonds of loyalty and family within life’s highs and lows.
Loveland, CO, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sisterhood”: a touching story of sisterly connection. “Sisterhood” is the creation of published author, Hope Armstrong.
Armstrong shares, “How does one view relationships and loyalty in family? We know that relationships and being loyal in a family are strong and important. These sisters will soon find out their bond is stronger than that of a friend or falling in love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Armstrong’s new book will entertain while imparting an important lesson on key familial values.
Consumers can purchase “Sisterhood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sisterhood,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
