Suzanne Steppie’s Newly Released "Max’s Secret Story" is an Enjoyable and Uplifting Message of God’s Unending Love
“Max’s Secret Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Steppie shares a message of encouragement for young readers who may be facing life differently abled than others as a story of perseverance and faith unfolds.
Lancaster, PA, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Max’s Secret Story”: a warmhearted and empowering juvenile fiction. “Max’s Secret Story” is the creation of published author, Suzanne Steppie.
Steppie shares, “Do you ever wonder what you could find out if money could talk? The stories it could tell about the people who had it in their possession?
Join Scotty and the mysterious Max on an adventure, and find out what can be possible!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Steppie’s new book will offer a fresh perspective with compassion, spirit, and God’s grace at heart.
Consumers can purchase “Max’s Secret Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Max’s Secret Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories