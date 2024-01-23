Dr. Cory DeAundra White, PhD’s Newly Released “Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema” is a Fascinating Study of Connection
“Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Cory DeAundra White, PhD is a thought-provoking discussion of the innate connection to God that can be traced back within each of us.
Tacoma, WA, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema”: a scholarly discussion of a fascinating theory. “Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema” is the creation of published author, Dr. Cory DeAundra White, PhD.
Dr. White shares, “You know that feeling that we have that we are going to be all right no matter what, even until death because we persisted as a constant and didn’t just disintegrate at the culmination of dissolutional factors that make up our universe and perilous plane of existence? Well, it has a polarity and, with the right acumen, can be traced to its origin where our neurological transmission signal emits from our Creator’s ultimate energy source uninhibited. Gain greater equity in your brain’s physiological makeup and grace salvation as we obtain incur appeasement at our Creator’s behest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Cory DeAundra White, PhD’s new book presents an articulate and thoughtful discussion of key facets of faith, neurological bonds, and mankind’s existence.
Consumers can purchase “Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Neurological Transmission Signal Emittance Pattern Mapping Schema,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
