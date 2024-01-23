Shemica Swain Sanders’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Say No" is a Charming Story of the Importance of Patience and Faith
“I Didn’t Say No” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shemica Swain Sanders is a sweet story of a little girl’s determination and the unexpected lesson learned while anxiously requesting a new bike.
Greenville, NC, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Didn’t Say No”: a heartwarming life lesson that will resonate with readers of all ages. “I Didn’t Say No” is the creation of published author, Shemica Swain Sanders.
Sanders shares, “I Didn’t Say No is about a little girl who comes to her mother with a desire. Her mother’s response to her was never no. Instead, it was 'Not right now.' The main character, Gabrielle, also known as Princess Gabby to her mother, is a little girl who is determined to change her mother’s response. Throughout the book, Princess Gabby completes tasks around the house to gain her mother’s attention in the hopes of receiving a new bike. Princess Gabby searches for ways and loopholes to change her mother’s response of 'Not right now' to yes. Princess Gabby’s mother wants to teach her that some things are in your wait and not in your works. Hence, she stresses to her daughter that her answer was never no but 'Not right now.' I Didn’t say No demonstrates a waiting process that we all have to one day experience in life not just as a child or as an adult but also as children of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shemica Swain Sanders’s new book offers readers an enjoyable narrative with visually engaging artwork to engage the imagination of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “I Didn’t Say No” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Didn’t Say No,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sanders shares, “I Didn’t Say No is about a little girl who comes to her mother with a desire. Her mother’s response to her was never no. Instead, it was 'Not right now.' The main character, Gabrielle, also known as Princess Gabby to her mother, is a little girl who is determined to change her mother’s response. Throughout the book, Princess Gabby completes tasks around the house to gain her mother’s attention in the hopes of receiving a new bike. Princess Gabby searches for ways and loopholes to change her mother’s response of 'Not right now' to yes. Princess Gabby’s mother wants to teach her that some things are in your wait and not in your works. Hence, she stresses to her daughter that her answer was never no but 'Not right now.' I Didn’t say No demonstrates a waiting process that we all have to one day experience in life not just as a child or as an adult but also as children of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shemica Swain Sanders’s new book offers readers an enjoyable narrative with visually engaging artwork to engage the imagination of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “I Didn’t Say No” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Didn’t Say No,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories