Mina Nemat’s New Book, "Yalda," is an Eye-Opening Exploration to Help Readers Discern Reality from the Lies of the World While Walking an Unknown Path Into the Future
Lake Park, FL, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mina Nemat has completed her most recent book, “Yalda”: a thought-provoking and compelling discussion to help enlighten readers to the new way of life in an ever-changing world following the profound and lasting impact of the year 2020.
A third-generation hotelier, author Mina Nemat’s roots are deeply embedded in hospitality professionals, and she received an extensive international education. She is an expert event designer, with a particular emphasis on cultural customs, and during her career with her global experience, she has earned many awards for Best Floral Designer and Wedding Planner. Mina was selected as a qualified professional event planner to teach and certify other event planners and has taught at three different colleges in Florida for over twelve years.
All her life, Mina has had a passion for astrology, numerology, and metaphysics. She also has private classes for natural healing using the power that exists within everyone by channeling their own higher selves. Her knowledge about energy healing and health is phenomenal and based on old traditions of medicine.
“The old Earth will soon collapse, and the new one will be replaced as the New Earth,” writes Nemat. “People on Earth will soon be divided into two groups. It will be recorded in the history of mankind as a ‘Life before 2020’ and ‘Life after 2020.’ This book’s purpose is to acknowledge the dangers of staying in the past and thus never reaching to the Golden Earth. This book leads you on how to function and walk to an unknown path in an easy language understood by everyone regardless of age and their knowledge about the current situation and what is coming in a very near future. By knowing where you are headed, you may not just save yourself but also save the lives of your loved ones. At the end of this journey of few years passing through the dark tunnel, there is light for whoever knows the difference between Reality and The Truth.”
Published by Fulton Books in 2022, Mina Nemat’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to better grasp the direction in which the world is going and learn who they can trust in the age of information and technology. Poignant and inspiring, “Yalda” is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Yalda” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
