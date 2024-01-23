Rev. Matthew C. Iwuji’s New Book, "Marriage Form in Nigeria," is a Fascinating Read Designed to Help Make Sense of Nigeria’s Marriage Requirements and Family Law
Round Rock, TX, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rev. Matthew C. Iwuji, a retired priest of the Diocese of Austin, Texas, where he was the judicial vicar of the diocese and pastor for several years, has completed his most recent book, “Marriage Form in Nigeria”: a comprehensive study of the laws surrounding marriage in Nigeria and their inherent problems that has caused confusion amongst those seeking a legally binding marital union.
Born and an ordained priest in Nigeria, author Rev. Matthew C. Iwuji did post-ordination studies in Rome, graduating in canon and civil laws (Utriusque Iuris, JUD, summa cum laude) from the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome. The author has dedicated ministry in the Archdiocese of Owerri and the Diocese of Ahiara, Nigeria, as well as the Diocese of Gary, Indiana, and Austin, Texas, serving in different capacities as pastor, tribunal advocate, judge, judicial vicar, and appellate court judge.
“Nigerians thinking of getting married need to have some idea of what is expected of them,” writes Iwuji. “The formalities guiding the marital relationship are governed by the different laws of the state. These have been, to some extent, elaborated here.
“But our marriage laws are still very obscure and, in some instances, silent on issues that need clarification. This situation, no doubt, is further complicated by the fact that the formalities of a customary marriage have not been codified. Our legislators and the Nigerian Law Commission are doing the uphill task of trying to update and fill the gaps. But in doing this, it should be emphasized that a primary purpose of law is to set guidelines for people to which they can aspire. The fact that some people fall short of guidelines may not be a sound argument for setting aside those guidelines. The formalities surrounding the marriage contract in Nigeria are far from satisfactory and call for urgent revision and reasonable modifications.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rev. Matthew C. Iwuji’s book is an easily digestible legal study that provides all the information required for readers of all backgrounds to understand the issues concerning vague and undefined areas of Nigerian family law, and how these should be clarified in order to advance the development of Nigeria’s population. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “Marriage Form In Nigeria” provides ground-breaking insight that any reader interested in Nigerian family law won’t want to pass up.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Marriage Form In Nigeria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
