Nancy Elliott’s Debut Novel, "Autumn’s On Its Way," Follows a Widow Who, Inspired by a Kindredship with Her Ranch’s Orchardist, Rediscovers Her Strength and Love for Life
Casa Grande, AZ, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nancy Elliott, who currently lives and writes in the Great Sonoran Desert of Arizona, somewhere between Phoenix and Tucson, has completed her first book, “Autumn's On Its Way”: a gripping tale set in the mid 1800s that follows a widow’s reemergence into life after tragedy, and the realization of her physical, spiritual, and emotional strength.
Nancy Elliott began writing poetry and short stories at an early age when an elementary school teacher gave the class dedicated time for writing each day. After picking up guitar at thirteen years old, Nancy began writing songs and has since recorded four albums of mostly original music in her self-coined genre, “Southwestern Americana.”
The author has performed her Southwestern Americana music across the nation, especially in the west and is heard on western and folk music radio stations around the world. Her storytelling program, The Heart of It All, teaches participants not only the vital importance of leaving their story, their spiritual legacy, for others to find and grow from, but how their story can change a life and even save a life.
Nancy writes, “In 1849, Rose and James MacKenzie homesteaded their Double MK ranch and were founders of the town of Timberline, Arizona. Fifteen years and five children later, their eldest, Abby, goes missing. Before the year ends, James dies from grief. Yet Rose is no damsel in distress; the banker is not coming for her ranch—Rose owns the bank—and she dedicates her life to raising the boys, managing the ranch, and the search for Abby. Rose’s twice broken nose and publicly stoic Scot demeanor have earned her a tough reputation and dark legends swirl around the knife she carries at her hip. Yet, as years go by, the winters grow deeper, winds blow colder, and hope of finding Abby has become a flickering ember.
“Cambridge educated ‘Lee’s Army’ veteran, KO Campbell, suffered serious burn injuries during the Civil War and hopes to speed his recovery by fulfilling a dream of traveling west to ‘complete’ the botanical journals of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. His horse slips on an icy mountainside, and he literally falls into the Double MK ranch, so he decides to linger and seek work there. When he meets Mrs. MacKenzie, KO is startled to see a familiar face that he cannot quite place. As they work sometimes side-by-side on the ranch, a kindredship develops between Rose and KO, and they begin to question it from their different stations. She is the boss, he is the ranch hand. She is a wealthy landowner who would never leave her mountains and family. He has a dream, which can easily call him away, and a secret which can hurt both of them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nancy Elliott’s book is a love of life story, brim full of legend, mystery, family relationships, adventure, near-death escapes, and an esteemed cast of supporting, real-west characters. Set in Arizona’s dramatic, diverse landscapes of tall Saguaros, Ponderosa Pine, lush mountain meadows, and the secret caves and canyons of the Moggollon Rim, “Autumn’s On Its Way” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page and staying with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Autumn's On Its Way” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
