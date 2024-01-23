Kathleen Whitham’s New Book "Halloween Costume Poem" is a Series of Guessing-Game Poems That Challenge Young Readers to Guess a Halloween Costume That is Being Described
Hillsborough, NC, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Whitham, a graduate of Indiana University with a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Halloween Costume Poem”: a delightful series of riddles written in prose that describe a common Halloween costume and challenges readers to guess the costume that’s being described.
Kathleen Whitham was a French teacher with over forty years of experience and is presently the owner and chief chef of a pie and pastry making business in Hillsborough, North Carolina. However, she considers her role as mother of five sons and grandmother of eight to be the role of utmost importance in her life. Whitham has written a number of stories and poems for her grandchildren over the past several years and have published three books featuring the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. “Halloween Costume Poem” is the next in her “holiday books for children” series.
“This book is a Halloween guessing-game poem geared toward younger children (ten years old and under),” shares Whitham. “Various Halloween costumes describe themselves, and the child reader or listener will be able to say what costume each character represents using the description itself and also the clues provided by the rhyming words.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Whitham’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages with its inventive rhyming wordplay and bright, vibrant artwork to help bring each poem’s subject to life, all while challenging readers to encourage creative and imaginative thinking.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Halloween Costume Poem” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
