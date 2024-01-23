Author CRF’s New Book, "Soma," is a Powerful and Compelling Assortment of Quotes and Other Writings That Document and Reflect Upon a Difficult Period in the Author's Life
Recent release “Soma” from Newman Springs Publishing author CRF is a riveting collection of quotes, poems, and ruminations written by the author during a very tumultuous and overwhelming time in her life that spanned multiple years. Through sharing these intimate thoughts with readers, CRF aims to connect with those who may also be struggling in life to help them know they are not alone.
New York, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CRF, a girl from the west whose thoughts often brought her down south and is trying her hardest to follow her true north, has completed her new book, “Soma”: a heartfelt collection of quotes and poems that explores the author’s mind and soul, reflecting on her past experiences and thoughts that helped to carry her through each of life’s challenges.
“I made this book in the hopes of being able to express what goes on through my mind in a digestible yet relatable manner,” writes CRF. “We go through life in such unique ways, and this book represents what I’ve personally experienced, summarized in a few words. I hope to connect with those around me with my writing or simply allow others who might feel or think similarly to know that there are others like themselves out there. We’re not alone, we’ve never been alone, and we are always stronger together.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, CRF’s engaging series is a poignant and stirring work in which the author bares her very soul throughout each entry, weaving an intimate self-portrait for readers to discover with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, “Soma” is a thought-provoking journey that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Soma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
