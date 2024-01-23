Author CRF’s New Book, "Soma," is a Powerful and Compelling Assortment of Quotes and Other Writings That Document and Reflect Upon a Difficult Period in the Author's Life

Recent release “Soma” from Newman Springs Publishing author CRF is a riveting collection of quotes, poems, and ruminations written by the author during a very tumultuous and overwhelming time in her life that spanned multiple years. Through sharing these intimate thoughts with readers, CRF aims to connect with those who may also be struggling in life to help them know they are not alone.