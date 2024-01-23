Author Marcus Webb’s New Book, "Get That Work," is a Book Meant to Coach, Instruct and Teach People to Perform Various Exercises Correctly and Effectively
Recent release “Get That Work” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marcus Webb is an instructional exercise book meant to help people interested in getting fit and in shape.
Greensboro, NC, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcus Webb, a certified fitness trainer and boxing coach of a large variety of people, has completed his new book, “Get That Work”: an instructional guide from years of experiences, brought together to bring a basic concept for readers to start getting in shape, from physical exercise to dieting plans, motivational quotes, and testimonials.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marcus Webb’s invigorating work comes from decades of hands on experience working out his own body since he was young, to helping coach a wide swat of people from kids to housewives to doctors to military staffers and even pro athletes, from this group he is sure to be able to help find a routine that can work for anyone who picks up this book.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Get That Work” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
