Thomas Lucas’s New Book, "Raging Mice," is a Compelling and Impactful Novel That Follows the Story of a Young Man Fighting During the Vietnam War
Recent release “Raging Mice” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Lucas is a reflective and intriguing fictional story about the life of a young man who is fighting for the United States in Vietnam.
Jamesville, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Lucas, a father, husband, Veteran, and professor, has completed his new book, “Raging Mice”: a thought-provoking novel about the Vietnam war brings readers into an emotional and meaningful story.
Lucas writes, “In my eighteenth year, I was shipped to Vietnam, where I performed a variety of duties as a lower-ranking enlisted man from October 18, 1966 through October 25, 1967. My aim in this novel was to convey in a fictional account something of the truncated experiences I, and others like me, endured. Like millions of other young men, I submitted to the draft laws of the day. Like many of these young men, my motivations and attitudes were mixed and reflective of the conflicting cultural crosswinds of the time.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Lucas’s absorbing book guides readers through an intense world they might never have seen before. The novel takes readers through the life of a young man serving in the United States Army. The main character must grapple with the hostile world around him while mending his inner conflicts. The young man must cope and survive in an ever-changing environment.
Lucas’s experience in the United States Army was the backdrop for this book. While the book is fictional Lucas drew from his own experiences to create this honest portrayal of the Vietnam war. His writing reflects the internal turmoil that a lot of soldiers at the time had. He shows readers the unpreparedness of the soldiers and the issues that arose during their time in the service. Within the pages of this book readers are given a space to reflect and learn.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Raging Mice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
