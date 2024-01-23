Authors Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes’s New Book, “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon,” Follows a Group of Archeologists Looking for the City of Atlantis

Recent release “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes is a thrilling adventure that follows archaeologist Professor Walker and his team as they hunt for the lost city of Atlantis, leading them to the Great Pyramid to find potential clues to its true location.