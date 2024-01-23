Authors Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes’s New Book, “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon,” Follows a Group of Archeologists Looking for the City of Atlantis
Recent release “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes is a thrilling adventure that follows archaeologist Professor Walker and his team as they hunt for the lost city of Atlantis, leading them to the Great Pyramid to find potential clues to its true location.
Wayne, NJ, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes have completed their new book, “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon”: a gripping archaeological adventure that follows a group of scientists on a quest to find the lost civilization of Atlantis, following a hunch that this mythical city could be linked to various anomalies surrounding the Great Pyramid of Giza.
“The story of how the Great Pyramid was built has traveled down to us from antiquity,” Dorando writes. “Some of the earliest stories came from historians that many of us would recognize, such as Plato and Herodotus. Their sources were either the Egyptian priests or what could be described as the local legends of the day. Throughout the centuries, the dialogues of Plato (Timaeus and Critias) have gone from the realm of accepted historical fact to one of fable and allegory.
“The primary reason for the legend falling out of favor continues to be a simple lack of physical evidence. That circumstance, however, has not deterred modern-day skeptics from looking for Atlantis in every new archaeological dig virtually everywhere on the planet. The list of considered geographical locations now numbers more than a dozen.”
Dorando continues, “...this book is an archaeological fiction that offers a hypothetical explanation for some of the unsolved anomalies found in the Great Pyramid and attributes its primary purpose to serving as a time capsule for the mythical(?) civilization of Atlantis. Also, it points to a logical location to be searched in order to locate the lost city. Or was it more like a civilization?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow along on the ultimate search for answers that just might finally get to the bottom of Atlantis’s lost fate and resting place. Expertly paced and full of suspense and a diverse cast of characters, Dorando and Reyes weave a unique and thought-provoking tale that’s sure to leave readers wondering if Atlantis really could be more than just a myth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The story of how the Great Pyramid was built has traveled down to us from antiquity,” Dorando writes. “Some of the earliest stories came from historians that many of us would recognize, such as Plato and Herodotus. Their sources were either the Egyptian priests or what could be described as the local legends of the day. Throughout the centuries, the dialogues of Plato (Timaeus and Critias) have gone from the realm of accepted historical fact to one of fable and allegory.
“The primary reason for the legend falling out of favor continues to be a simple lack of physical evidence. That circumstance, however, has not deterred modern-day skeptics from looking for Atlantis in every new archaeological dig virtually everywhere on the planet. The list of considered geographical locations now numbers more than a dozen.”
Dorando continues, “...this book is an archaeological fiction that offers a hypothetical explanation for some of the unsolved anomalies found in the Great Pyramid and attributes its primary purpose to serving as a time capsule for the mythical(?) civilization of Atlantis. Also, it points to a logical location to be searched in order to locate the lost city. Or was it more like a civilization?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frederick C. Dorando, Ph.D. and Joe Reyes’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow along on the ultimate search for answers that just might finally get to the bottom of Atlantis’s lost fate and resting place. Expertly paced and full of suspense and a diverse cast of characters, Dorando and Reyes weave a unique and thought-provoking tale that’s sure to leave readers wondering if Atlantis really could be more than just a myth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Trident and the Pillars of Poseidon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories