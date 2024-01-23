Author Penny Brooks’s New Book, "Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear," Centers Around a Curious Bear Who Learns All About Different Cultures from Her Friends

Recent release “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Penny Brooks is a charming tale that follows a young bear named Willow who visits the homes of her classmates and learns all about their cultural identities, discovering the importance of diversity and acceptance along the way.