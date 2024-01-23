Author Penny Brooks’s New Book, "Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear," Centers Around a Curious Bear Who Learns All About Different Cultures from Her Friends
Recent release “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Penny Brooks is a charming tale that follows a young bear named Willow who visits the homes of her classmates and learns all about their cultural identities, discovering the importance of diversity and acceptance along the way.
Orford, NH, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Penny Brooks, an Occupational Therapy Assistant who enjoys nature and spending time with her three grown daughters and wonderful husband, has completed her new book, “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear”: a heartfelt story that follows a bear as she spends time with all her different classmates and learns about their cultures.
“Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” is a brilliant story about accepting diversity in one’s community, centering around an adventurous bear named Willow who makes friends with all her classmates and discovers new things about their cultures and backgrounds. With each visit, Willow expands her horizons and her understanding about the world, learning valuable life lessons along the way about how the global community can work together to make the world a better place.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Penny Brooks’s engaging tale is a powerful story of love and acceptance that is sure to capture the hearts of young readers and help them become more understanding individuals of others who might be different from them. With colorful artwork to help bring Brooks’s story to life, “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” is sure to keep readers spellbound and invite them to relive this delightful journey over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
