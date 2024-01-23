Author D.T. Pirkle’s New Book, “The Glimmering Rose,” is the Story of a Post-Apocalyptic World and the Generation Born After It
Recent release “The Glimmering Rose” from Newman Springs Publishing author D.T. Pirkle is the story of a new generation inheriting a destroyed earth and if they can learn the lessons their predecessors didn’t.
New York, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D.T. Pirkle, a man who’s managed to turn his life around through the help of Jesus, has completed his new book, “The Glimmering Rose”: a gripping story where a nuclear war has ended life on earth but a secret society called Zion survived it by going underground and sealing its doors, but a 100 years later a new generation comes to see the beautiful city and world they will one day inherit.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D.T. Pirkle’s harrowing tale follows this generation, believing the belief system of their city is no longer relevant and seek to change them, not realizing they themselves need to change as well, and unravel heavy secrets of their city and its people potentially bringing about the end of everything that was once held together.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The Glimmering Rose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
