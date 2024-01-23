Author Jeff Namian’s New Book, "Occupational Studies," is a Reflection on the Author’s Career and How It’s Shaped Him
Recent release “Occupational Studies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeff Namian is the collection of the author learning about people and why they do what they do.
Bloomfield, NJ, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Namian, a well traveled man and a fan of stories, has completed his new book, “Occupational Studies”: a reflective book based around the question of, what do you do, a question that tries to dissect a person down to their education and what they do for money but behind the scenes of that simple question is a web of choices unique to every person that never comes up when asking that question.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeff Namian’s expressive tale seeks to talk about those choices and how the author became the person he is now, from the life experiences that shaped him, the teachers and students he met, and all the events in between.
Readers who wish to experience this retrospective work can purchase "Occupational Studies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
Contact
Media Relations
www.newmansprings.com
