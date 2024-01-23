Author Diane J. Rigters’s New Book, "Life Changing Truth," is a Fascinating Tale That Centers Around the Journey of a Woman Who Became an Atheist in Her Formative Years

Recent release “Life Changing Truth” from Covenant Books author Diane J. Rigters is a compelling and faith-based tale that follows a woman who believes God is a myth and refuses to believe in His existence. But when someone finally shares the Gospel of Christ with her, her mind is opened wide, and she begins to seek out the Lord and grow in her faith.