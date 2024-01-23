Author Diane J. Rigters’s New Book, "Life Changing Truth," is a Fascinating Tale That Centers Around the Journey of a Woman Who Became an Atheist in Her Formative Years
Recent release “Life Changing Truth” from Covenant Books author Diane J. Rigters is a compelling and faith-based tale that follows a woman who believes God is a myth and refuses to believe in His existence. But when someone finally shares the Gospel of Christ with her, her mind is opened wide, and she begins to seek out the Lord and grow in her faith.
New York, NY, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane J. Rigters, a mother of three and grandmother of four, as well as an anointed preacher and teacher who moves in the prophetic, has completed her new book, “Life Changing Truth”: follows a self-proclaimed atheist woman whose life is forever changed after someone shares with her God’s Holy Scripture, and she begins the first steps towards forging a relationship with God.
Born and partly raised in the multicultural country of Suriname, located along the northeast coast of South America, author Diane J. Rigters worked for many years as head of the Information Department of the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Suriname. One of her responsibilities was disseminating governmental information through the national media, which made her a well-known TV personality at the time.
In January 1995, Suriname faced turmoil, economic hardship, and moral decadence. The Lord gave her a detailed vision of mobilizing believers of the different Christian denominations to lead the nation to national repentance and intercession, and she surrendered to the Lord’s call to serve His people in the mid-nineties. Since that time, she has been actively ministering the Word of God in numerous countries. She had the privilege of prophesying the word of God over some political and governmental leaders of foreign nations.
Rigters shares, “[‘Life Changing Truth’] is about a self-proclaimed atheist who believed that God was a myth until someone shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with her. She then got convicted of sin, righteousness, and judgment. So her faith journey began.
“At one point, she was no longer content with her relationship with Lord Jesus; therefore, she longed to get closer to Him. Out of her desire, the Holy Spirit inspired her to write about His boundless grace, something she vaguely knew.
“She consciously started recognizing and experiencing God’s grace. During her faith journey, she began rediscovering who Jesus Christ is and more revelation of His inexhaustible agape love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane J. Rigters’s new book will relieve the author’s belief that divine grace is no longer just a word from the Good Book or a powerless theological doctrine, but is the person of Jesus Christ, who restores and changes lives. Heartfelt and poignant, “Life Changing Truth” will challenge readers and invite them to deepen their relationship with God Almighty while reclaiming the manifold glory of His grace.
Readers can purchase “Life Changing Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
