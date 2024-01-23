Author Dr. Diane White’s New Book, "The Ministry of Marriage," Highlights How Awareness Can Save Marriages and Build Them Into Stronger Relationships
Recent release “The Ministry of Marriage” from Covenant Books author Dr. Diane White describes marriage as a spiritual connection, with a spiritual purpose and a plan, that must be lived out in the natural world.
San Ramon, CA, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Diane White, who was born and raised in Oakland, California, has completed her new book, “The Ministry of Marriage”: an insightful guide that helps readers work toward stronger marriages in faith.
Dr. Diane White has been married for thirty-nine years and is the mother of two sons and grandmother of twelve. She retired as a corporate auditor from the federal government. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a doctorate in Christian counseling and recently received her board certification as a master mental health coach. Diane, along with her husband, founded Tree of Life Restoration Ministries, where she serves as a pastor, and Extending a Hand Community Outreach Missions Inc., a nonprofit, where she serves as a counselor for the counseling center, case manager for the homeless coalition, and instructor for the leadership development courses.
She works part-time for Sister-to-Sister 2, Inc., d.b.a. Serenity House, a women’s dual-diagnosis drug recovery program. There she is the program director and is responsible for counseling and teaching groups on anger management and recovery from domestic violence. She is also the founder of Sarah’s Daughters, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to empower women in every area of their lives. She authored two books, “The Great Replacement: Strategic End Time Intercessory Warfare” (2021) “and Keepers of the Body: A Call to Unity” (2022).
“Marriage is the legally or formally recognized union of two people as partners in a personal relationship, specifically a union between a man and a woman. Every marriage is an experience with pitfalls, mountains, and glorious and peaceful gardens by a lake. The reality is that marriage is a journey that should not be taken lightly. It has ups and downs, times of happiness, sadness, excitement, and frustrations. The person that you decide to take this journey with should be prayerfully chosen. It is beautiful yet can cause you to experience a variety of emotions. I chose to take this journey, thirty-nine years ago, with the person I believe God choose for me. Ten years into our marriage, we were drawn into the ministry of marriage. We spoke at marriage conferences, performed counseling for engaged couples, and conducted sessions with couples to help repair their marriages,” writes Dr. White.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Diane White’s new book teaches readers to recognize the real enemy and the reason why their marriages are targeted.
Readers can purchase “The Ministry of Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
