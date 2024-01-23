Author Michael Merrigan’s New Book, "I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!" Shares a Story of Self-Reflection, Perseverance, and Looking at Life from a Unique Perspective
Recent release “I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!” from Page Publishing author Michael Merrigan, is an autobiographical work that shares the author’s experience of losing his leg and seizing the opportunity to view the world in a whole new way.
San Diego, CA, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Merrigan, who grew up in Santa Barbara, California, playing sports and the drums his whole life, has completed his new book, “I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!”: an eye-opening work that encourages readers to rethink their worldviews.
Author Michael Merrigan was taught to become a fierce competitor and fighter for what he believed in by both his family and friends. Because of this, he was already prepared for the biggest challenge of his life after he awoke from being in an induced coma to learn that he had lost his leg.
He has never looked back on what he has lost. Instead, he is grateful to be able to create more memories with his loved ones and help save more dogs/animals, which is a big passion of his life. He is a person who loves to meet new people and help them out if he can, which is the reason he wrote this book.
He is hoping this book inspires and impresses upon all readers that no matter what cards life deals to them, it is never too late to give up on living their lives to the fullest. Michael is living proof and reminds himself every day that he is so lucky he only lost a leg, and not his life.
Michael writes, “We can still accomplish everything an able-bodied person can; we just may require some additional patience and understanding. One must realize that living a life with a limb difference means, as an amputee, we are constantly having to adapt to challenging situations we face every single day of our lives. When interacting with an amputee, remember to be patient and kind and try not to stare. Instead, smile and know we all have a story to tell of how we got to where we are now.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Merrigan’s candid tale shares his journey from childhood through his ongoing recovery. Readers will be inspired by touching moments, funny anecdotes, and a self-effacing assessment of life. Michael’s mantra reflects his attitude. It reinforces the fact that everyone is lucky, as things can (always) be worse.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase “I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
