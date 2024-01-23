Author Michael Merrigan’s New Book, "I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!" Shares a Story of Self-Reflection, Perseverance, and Looking at Life from a Unique Perspective

Recent release “I Lost My Leg, Not My Life!” from Page Publishing author Michael Merrigan, is an autobiographical work that shares the author’s experience of losing his leg and seizing the opportunity to view the world in a whole new way.