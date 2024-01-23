Author Richard Jandura’s New Book, "Poems from Home," is a Collection of More Than 200 Poems That Will Harken Readers Back to Simpler Times
Recent release “Poems from Home” from Page Publishing author Richard Jandura is a heartfelt collection of powerful poems that celebrates the simple and elegant beauty of everyday life.
Justice, IL, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Jandura, a Justice, Illinois resident, has completed her new book, “Poems from Home”: a gripping collection of original poems dedicated to his wife, Denise, his angel and rock of his life, and his dog, Muffy, who died shortly before the book’s release. Jandura was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. He is an avid fan and lover of all sports. He was inspired to write this book of poetry after his brother David’s death.
“I smell the fragrance from the pine tree // It has its own beauty // High above this hill // I get nature’s fill // The air and sky so clear // I see a path so near // A chance I will take // A timely move to make // My journey will not end // As I head around the bend // I will travel fast // The sun won’t last.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jandura’s simple, but affecting work will leave readers with a newfound appreciation for the small things in life. Poems in this collection include “Dreamland,” “Ongoing,” “Strike First,” “Froze,” and “Book Bound.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poems from Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
