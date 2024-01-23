John Frederick von Hurst’s New Book, "Young Tennessee Brown," is a Fascinating Biography of Infamous Pool Hustler Fred Lloyd Whalen Fondly Brought to Life by His Grandson

Recent release “Young Tennessee Brown” from Page Publishing author John Frederick von Hurst is the story of Fred Lloyd Whalen. At the age of twelve, he was taken under the wing of notorious swindler Tennessee Brown and quickly found success in the exciting and dangerous world of gambling. The author, his grandson, thoughtfully crafts Whalen’s world of unpredictability and perseverance.