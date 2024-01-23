John Frederick von Hurst’s New Book, "Young Tennessee Brown," is a Fascinating Biography of Infamous Pool Hustler Fred Lloyd Whalen Fondly Brought to Life by His Grandson
Recent release “Young Tennessee Brown” from Page Publishing author John Frederick von Hurst is the story of Fred Lloyd Whalen. At the age of twelve, he was taken under the wing of notorious swindler Tennessee Brown and quickly found success in the exciting and dangerous world of gambling. The author, his grandson, thoughtfully crafts Whalen’s world of unpredictability and perseverance.
Bend, OR, January 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Frederick von Hurst, grandson of one of the greatest pool hustlers of the 20th century, has completed his new book, “Young Tennessee Brown”: a gripping and potent tribute to his grandfather, Fred Lloyd Whalen. Von Hurst looks back affectionately on the stories he was told throughout his childhood and lovingly brings those tales to life.
“This is a novel based on the life of my grandfather, Fred Lloyd Whalen,” writes author John Frederick von Hurst. “Except for the time spent in school and asleep, I spent the majority of my early life in his company and that of his son, my uncle Jack. They were my ‘rabbit hole,’ a place where few children growing up would ever see less participate in. It was a world of characters that were relatives, true and false friends, and life was an adventure. I learned the sense of family, what it was and wasn’t. My grandfather was a ‘hustler’ in every sense of the word. Some considered him a ‘con man,’ and in certain ways, he was. I never met a person that didn’t like him, and I knew even more who loved him. He was generous to all he knew and some whom he only met in the moment. I never really had a father. He knew it and more than made up for him. He was my best friend.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Frederick von Hurst’s riveting tale opens in the early 20th century as the youngest child of a railroad engineer begins to make a name for himself. At the age of twelve, Fred Whalen was taken on as a protégé by part-time pool hustler Tennessee Brown. Brown seemingly lived a double life; he was a respected community member at home and a clever swindler when he traveled away. Tennessee Brown saw incredible promise in little Fred Whalen and molded him into a cunning opponent to unlucky pool players confusing skill with youth.
Fred Lloyd Whalen soon became a big name in the unconventional world of gambling. His immense talent led him to a world of prosperity, but gambling is a risky game. Just lurking around the corner were the life-changing factors of Prohibition, widespread economic Depression, and world wars. They shaped Whalen into the man (and grandfather) he would become much as they shaped the U.S. into the greatest nation in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Young Tennessee Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
