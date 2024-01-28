New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2
The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too.
Pittsburgh, PA, January 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thar Process, a US-based CRO and manufacturer of advanced tools for sustainable purification and extraction, today announced it has completed its first pilot scale supercritical CO2 lyophilization system to meet the needs of discovery and GMP drug development labs. The new SuperDry 9000 can spray/freez dry a wide range of compounds, including synthetic pharmaceuticals, biomolecules, fine chemicals, plus natural and inorganic materials.
The new system uses CO2 as an anti-solvent (formerly known as SAS or SEDS), is designed for ease of use and scalability including a new Siemens PLC enabling even more robust CFR 21 Part 11 software, making it ideal for both R&D and clinical scale manufacturing applications. Previous designs of SAS technology tools did not have the power to remove water from biologicals effectively. Additionally, the new system features a number of innovative features, including:
- Compatibility / scalability with smaller, upcoming Thar SuperDry 500 SAS system
- Simplified software that is both easy to use but customizable for experts
- Modular design that allows for easy expansion and customization
Thar Process has already shipped similar systems to customers all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Customers are using the Isolator 3-5 to purify a wide range of synthetic and natural compounds including polymers, biofuels, amino acids, peptides, oligonuclotides, antibody drug conjugates, and proteins.
"We are excited to introduce the SuperDry 9000 and finally step into the large molecule biopharmaceutical market," said Todd Palcic, CEO of Thar Process. "We use SAS technology in our own GMP toll processing facility for natural products de-oiling, but we are launching the new line of systems to meet the needs of Big Pharma R&D while not neglecting the vast amount of work done by CDMOs, government / university labs and NGOs.
Thar Process
150 Gamma Dr
Pittsburgh, PA USA
+1.412.968.0200
info@tharprocess.com
About Thar Process
Thar Process is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies for the extraction and purification of synthetic, biological and plant-based products. Thar Process's systems are used by leading pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and consumer product companies to produce high-purity products such as cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and pharmaceutical intermediates. Thar Process is committed to developing sustainable and efficient technologies that help its customers reduce their environmental impact.
