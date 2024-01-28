New Sustainable Lyophilization Technology Uses Supercritical CO2

The Thar group of companies have been using CO2 for extraction, purification, particle design and encapsulation for many years but recent developments point to a need for sustainable methods for drying APIs, intermediates, excipients and biologics at relatively low temperatures. 'Big Pharma' has depended on Thar for SFC tools in drug discovery but lyophilization will likely be used in manufacturing too.