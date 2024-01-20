Aurachain Accelerates Growth Strategy and Appoints a Deputy CEO
Zurich, Switzerland, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aurachain, the AI-driven low-code platform for building digital process solutions, has appointed Septimiu Postelnicu as its Deputy CEO, effective from February 1, 2024.
This strategic move reinforces Aurachain’s global expansion and its ongoing dedication to operational excellence.
“As we experience exponential growth year after year and pursue ambitious goals for the next three years, the strategic development of our leadership team is essential,” said Adela Wiener, Founder & CEO of Aurachain.
With 25 years of international experience in financial services and sustainability, Septimiu has served in executive and non-executive supervisory roles in banking, leasing, consumer finance and management consulting.
As the new Deputy CEO, he brings valuable insights to Aurachain, strategically supporting the company’s plans to grow in the financial-services sector. In his role, Septimiu will be instrumental in the company’s expansion in the EMEA region, managing operations and facilitating international scaling.
At the same time, the complementary nature of the leadership team enables Founder & CEO Adela Wiener to maintain her focus on the global growth of Aurachain in the North American and Asia Pacific markets. This involves strengthening several strategic partnerships, engaging with investors, and driving product innovation.
“We are delighted to have Septimiu join our team as part of our continuous commitment to growth and excellence. We strive to keep Aurachain at the cutting edge of innovation in the AI-driven low-code platform space, and we are confident that Septimiu will make a significant contribution to this vision,” stated Adela Wiener, Founder & CEO of Aurachain.
“I am excited to be part of an outstanding team and a robust product that have already gained international recognition. Looking forward to contribute to Aurachain’s next level of growth, as a leading AI driven low-code global platform,” said Septimiu Postelnicu.
Given his strategic abilities and extensive international exposure, Septimiu Postelnicu is prepared to take on this vital role and consolidate Aurachain’s position as a leader in the low-code platforms for business process automation space. We anticipate a productive collaboration and remarkable results in this critical phase of our development.
