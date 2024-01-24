Author John Gooden III’s New Book, “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ),” Shares the Author’s Inspirational Journey in Faith
Recent release “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ)” from Page Publishing author John Gooden III is a captivating memoir that highlights the author’s extraordinary military career and emphasizes the importance of his everlasting faith in God.
New York, NY, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Gooden III, who is married with three children, has completed his new book, “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ)”: a faith-affirming memoir that presents the author’s life story, featuring the ways God has continuously reminded him of his path.
Author John Gooden III has two sons and a daughter. He also has three grandchildren. He was born in Natchez, Mississippi. He moved to Vidalia, Louisiana, when he was about ten years old. He left home at the age of seventeen and joined the United States Army. He achieved the rank of E7 (sergeant first class) before retiring. His awards include a Meritorious Service Medal with a first oak leaf cluster, an Army Commendation Service Medal, An Army Achievement Service Medal with a first oak leaf cluster, an Army Southwest Asia Service Medal, and many more. He was a military postal inspector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He also left a legacy by being involved in creating the MPS system for service members mailing between stations for free within the European theater.
Gooden writes, “This book is first and foremost about the Mighty One of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob (Israel), and the Lord Jesus Christ. How He causes all things to work together for good to those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose. He is no respecter of persons. He is good to all, kind to all, but He shows His mercy unto the thousands of generations who love Him and keep His Commandments. But He pays back those to their faces who hate Him and obey not His Commandments. His faithfulness is truly everlasting! I bless the Holy One of Israel! O taste and see that the Lord is good! Amen!”
Published by Page Publishing, John Gooden III’s inspiring narrative encourages readers to live with God at the center of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author John Gooden III has two sons and a daughter. He also has three grandchildren. He was born in Natchez, Mississippi. He moved to Vidalia, Louisiana, when he was about ten years old. He left home at the age of seventeen and joined the United States Army. He achieved the rank of E7 (sergeant first class) before retiring. His awards include a Meritorious Service Medal with a first oak leaf cluster, an Army Commendation Service Medal, An Army Achievement Service Medal with a first oak leaf cluster, an Army Southwest Asia Service Medal, and many more. He was a military postal inspector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He also left a legacy by being involved in creating the MPS system for service members mailing between stations for free within the European theater.
Gooden writes, “This book is first and foremost about the Mighty One of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob (Israel), and the Lord Jesus Christ. How He causes all things to work together for good to those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose. He is no respecter of persons. He is good to all, kind to all, but He shows His mercy unto the thousands of generations who love Him and keep His Commandments. But He pays back those to their faces who hate Him and obey not His Commandments. His faithfulness is truly everlasting! I bless the Holy One of Israel! O taste and see that the Lord is good! Amen!”
Published by Page Publishing, John Gooden III’s inspiring narrative encourages readers to live with God at the center of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories