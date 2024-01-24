Author John Gooden III’s New Book, “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ),” Shares the Author’s Inspirational Journey in Faith

Recent release “My Never-Ending Book of Remembrance to YAH (YHVH) (The Lord Jesus Christ)” from Page Publishing author John Gooden III is a captivating memoir that highlights the author’s extraordinary military career and emphasizes the importance of his everlasting faith in God.