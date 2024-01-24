Author Linda A. Drumgoole’s New Book, “The Crown or The Clown,” is an Inspiring Book That Guides All Women to Find Fulfillment Within Themselves Through God

Recent release “The Crown or The Clown” from Covenant Books author Linda A. Drumgoole is an encouraging faith-based read designed to shift women’s priorities. Drumgoole stresses the importance of gaining biblical insight and being whole in Jesus Christ before searching for love.