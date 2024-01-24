Author Linda A. Drumgoole’s New Book, “The Crown or The Clown,” is an Inspiring Book That Guides All Women to Find Fulfillment Within Themselves Through God
Recent release “The Crown or The Clown” from Covenant Books author Linda A. Drumgoole is an encouraging faith-based read designed to shift women’s priorities. Drumgoole stresses the importance of gaining biblical insight and being whole in Jesus Christ before searching for love.
Carrollton, TX, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda A. Drumgoole, a bold proclaimer of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a certified Christian trainer and teacher as well as an inspirational and motivational speaker, has completed her new book, “The Crown or The Clown”: a gripping and moving spiritual journey that leads women to a sound biblical relationship in Jesus Christ.
“Initially,” writes Drumgoole, “‘The Crown or The Clown’ was written to inspire single females yearning for a husband. Unknowingly, my egotistically arranged path to their desire was for them to wait on that god-ordained relationship that was intended specifically for them. However, in writing ‘The Crown or The Clown,’ I was reminded of my personal journeys, my hills and valleys, my unsuccessful paths, and subsequent consequences while I was seeking what I perceived as that ‘perfect’ attainable relationship. I was humbled, contrite and yielded to the direction of the Holy Spirit as I moved forward in writing ‘The Crown or The Clown.’ You see, I then understood and accepted God’s Will…God’s Way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda A. Drumgoole’s new book takes readers on a journey of self-discovery inspired by the author’s own experiences searching for a fulfilling relationship. Drumgoole readily uncovers how Christian women typically view relationships whether they are single or not. Through anecdotes, scriptures,and engaging activities, Drumgoole leads readers to a clearer understanding of themselves as well as a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.
“The Crown or The Clown” guides readers to a fulfilling individual experience through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Those experiences focus heavily on freedom from bondages of the past to spiritual wholeness. Linda A. Drumgoole advises that once a woman has a relationship with Jesus Christ, only then can she clearly seek Him for the desires of her heart. This fascinating work is sure to positively re-exam the way women approach relationships in a Godly way.
Readers can purchase “The Crown or The Clown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
