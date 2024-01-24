Author Mandy Zundel’s New Book, "The Happy Ending," is a Captivating Tale That Ponders the Question of What Would Happen if Fairy Tales Never Reached Their Happy Ending
Recent release “The Happy Ending” from Covenant Books author Mandy Zundel is an engaging tale set in a world in which fairy tales are true, and always reach their happily ever after. But when the spell of the happy ending is broken, classic fairy tales begin to unravel into chaos. There’s no going back to the way it was, and they must adapt quickly, before it’s too late.
Syracuse, UT, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mandy Zundel, who enjoys spending time camping and hiking in the mountains with her family, as well as reading, sewing, baking bread, and singing, has completed her new book, “The Happy Ending”: a fascinating story that centers around a world in which fairytales are real, but suddenly begin to veer off course away from their intended happy endings.
Zundel shares, “The land of Anvara is a land where fairy tales are real. Because of a powerful spell on the land called the Happy Ending, the same tales are lived over and over again, with a few new additions from time to time. Each of these tales always ends the same way—happily.
“‘Cinderella,’ ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’ have begun again, along with a new tale for the land: ‘The Twelve Dancing Princesses.’ Their courses are set with their endings as sure as their beginnings. Until the Happy Ending breaks.
“Confused and frightened, the citizens of Anvara must adjust to a new reality, one where things can go horribly wrong, the familiar tales are not following their usual patterns, and there is no certainty of a happy ending for anyone.
“But this is not all. The breaking of the Happy Ending has uncovered a secret that has been waiting to be revealed for thousands of years. And all of this time, Darkness has been waiting for its chance to strike.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mandy Zundel’s new book will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they revisit classic folk tales in a new light, where the heroes don’t always win, and evil can be triumphant in the end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Zundel weaves an unforgettable novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Happy Ending” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories