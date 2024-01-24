Author Mandy Zundel’s New Book, "The Happy Ending," is a Captivating Tale That Ponders the Question of What Would Happen if Fairy Tales Never Reached Their Happy Ending

Recent release “The Happy Ending” from Covenant Books author Mandy Zundel is an engaging tale set in a world in which fairy tales are true, and always reach their happily ever after. But when the spell of the happy ending is broken, classic fairy tales begin to unravel into chaos. There’s no going back to the way it was, and they must adapt quickly, before it’s too late.