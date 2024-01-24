Author Robert L. Bloom’s New Book, "Bob Stories," is a Collection of True Incidents That Highlight the Ever-Important Words of Jesus in the Lives of All Readers
Recent release “Bob Stories” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Bloom is a collection of faith-affirming short stories that help readers deepen their connection to God.
Elkhart, IN, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert L. Bloom, an ordained minister, has completed his new book, “Bob Stories”: a collection of spiritual short stories that emphasize the importance of the word of God.
Author Robert L. Bloom has assembled a collection of true stories from his own life. These stories demonstrate the unique, personal, and loving way that God will deal with His people if they listen and allow Him to do so. He attends New Testament Bible Church in Elkhart, Indiana, with his wife Debbie, where he teaches an adult Sunday school class, writes songs, and plays bass guitar for the worship service. His music ministry has also included participation in several gospel music groups: Dayspring 2, Masterpiece, and Fishers of Men.
Having served in the United States Air Force, he did a tour of duty in Vietnam, and it was during his military enlistment that he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ and became a “born-again” believer.
He is a father to four children, grandfather to eight grandchildren, and great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren, and is about to celebrate his fiftieth anniversary with his wife Debbie.
Bloom writes, “Whoever you are that may be reading this, there’s a few things you need to know before you begin. At the present time, I’m seventy-three years old. My main purpose for writing these stories is so that my family may know and remember some of the wonderful events that made my life so rich. Which brings me to my next point. I’m a born-again, Spirit-filled believer in Jesus Christ. I have been a Christian just about all my life. I’ve found that the most incredible events I’ve experienced are related to scriptures found in God’s Living Word, the Bible. If you are not a believer, I invite you to read my stories anyway. What can it hurt, right?”
Published by Covenant Books, Robert L. Bloom’s enlightening tale offers insight into the author’s journey in faith.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Bob Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
