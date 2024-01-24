Author Burnett Lee Dorris’s New Book, "The Young Perry Mason," Follows the Son of Perry Mason as He Defends His Client, an Accused Serial Killer, from Execution

Recent release “The Young Perry Mason” from Newman Springs Publishing author Burnett Lee Dorris is a compelling story of Burt Mason, the son of Perry Mason, who becomes a lawyer just like his father and takes up a case involving an alleged serial killer as his client. Despite the overwhelming evidence, Burt must prove his client’s innocence and find the real killer before it’s too late.