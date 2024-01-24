Author Burnett Lee Dorris’s New Book, "The Young Perry Mason," Follows the Son of Perry Mason as He Defends His Client, an Accused Serial Killer, from Execution
Recent release “The Young Perry Mason” from Newman Springs Publishing author Burnett Lee Dorris is a compelling story of Burt Mason, the son of Perry Mason, who becomes a lawyer just like his father and takes up a case involving an alleged serial killer as his client. Despite the overwhelming evidence, Burt must prove his client’s innocence and find the real killer before it’s too late.
St. Louis, MO, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Burnett Lee Dorris has completed her new book, “The Young Perry Mason”: a gripping crime drama that follows a young man named Burt Mason, the son of Perry Mason, who becomes a lawyer like his father and must defend an accused serial killer.
As a child, author Burnett Lee Dorris had a deep love for music, especially during the Motown years when artists like Smokey Robinson and the Temptations were making waves in the music industry. Inspired by the ways in which these musical greats wrote songs based on their personal lives, Burnett made the decision to pursue writing so that she too could share her own stories. Today, the author is still deeply passionate about writing and takes joy in sharing her creations with the world.
Burnett shares, “Like father, like son, Burt always finds a way to win a case, no matter what it is. In this story, a man is accused of being a serial killer, and Burt Mason has to find the real killer and free an innocent man before he is executed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Burnett Lee Dorris’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the author’s love of actor Raymond Burr, who is best well known for his iconic portrayal of Perry Mason. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves transported as they follow along on Burt’s spellbinding mission to clear his client’s name. Through her writing, Burnett aims to connect with readers, inviting them into the realms of fiction and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Young Perry Mason” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
