Author Mary Corrington’s New Book, "Wonders of Poetry," is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Encourages Readers to Reflect on Their Own Lives
Recent release “Wonders of Poetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mary Corrington is an impactful, thought-provoking collection of poetry that will provide all readers with the opportunity to reflect.
Perry, OK, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Corrington completed her new book, “Wonders of Poetry”: a mesmerizing collection of poetry that inspires readers to allow their minds to wander.
Author Mary Covington shares, “Poetry has a way of getting one to thinking, maybe ponder a bit. Sometimes it can find a way for someone to reflect into his or her life, like ‘Moving On’ or ‘Our Greatest Gift.’”
She continues, “Poetry can also be serene, sentimental, enlightening, or just plain pleasing to read. It can also let someone see the same words differently and mean something else to him or her. That’s the power of poetry!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Corrington’s enlightening collection of poetry includes poems such as “The Rainbow,” “Neighborly Love,” “The Gift of Love,” “Judgement of Sin,” “In the Eyes of a Mother,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wonders of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Mary Covington shares, “Poetry has a way of getting one to thinking, maybe ponder a bit. Sometimes it can find a way for someone to reflect into his or her life, like ‘Moving On’ or ‘Our Greatest Gift.’”
She continues, “Poetry can also be serene, sentimental, enlightening, or just plain pleasing to read. It can also let someone see the same words differently and mean something else to him or her. That’s the power of poetry!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Corrington’s enlightening collection of poetry includes poems such as “The Rainbow,” “Neighborly Love,” “The Gift of Love,” “Judgement of Sin,” “In the Eyes of a Mother,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wonders of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories