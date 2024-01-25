Felisa Sicat Isom’s New Book, “Bamboo Therapeutic Massage (Thera Bamboo Massage),” is a Comprehensive Guide to Incorporating Bamboo for a Deeper Massage Experience
Newburgh, IN, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Felisa Sicat Isom, a licensed massage therapist, has completed her most recent book, “Bamboo Therapeutic Massage (Thera Bamboo Massage): An Easy-to-Understand Guide for Relieving Pain, Reducing Tight Muscles Using Bamboo Self-Care, and Things to Know as a Massage Therapist”: an insightful tool to help readers learn about Thera Bamboo Massage in order to deliver deep tissue massages consistently while avoiding the occupational hazards and injuries often associated with massage therapy.
Before she became licensed in the United States, author Felisa Sicat Isom spent years practicing massage in the Philippines since 2012 and studied massage therapy through TESDA, as a project of New Era University—Philippines. She studied massage at Advanced Massage Therapeutics in Louisville, Kentucky, and has been a massage therapist in Massage Envy Evansville, Indiana, for five years. Isom is the founder and CEO of Felisa Isom Therapeutic Massage and Spa in Quezon City, Philippines, and also introduced the Thera Bamboo Massage.
Isom writes, “The book ‘Thera Bamboo Massage’ is to provide information about muscles and techniques of massage using bamboo and bamboo sticks to deliver a much deeper and firm pressure in our massage to help our client release pain, reduce tension, and alleviate muscle tightness while saving our hands, wrist, and fingers from possible pain and strain as the bamboo replaces our hand, wrist, and fingers when delivering deep-tissue massage and even Swedish massage.”
Published by Fulton Books, Felisa Sicat Isom’s book will help readers learn all about the updated massage techniques using bamboo in order to help alleviate pain and tension in specific muscles, all while preserving a massage therapist’s hands and avoiding injury. Drawing on her years of professional experience in the massage industry, Isom hopes that her information will help change the game for massage therapists and open up a new world of career possibilities for them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Bamboo Therapeutic Massage (Thera Bamboo Massage): An Easy-to-Understand Guide for Relieving Pain, Reducing Tight Muscles Using Bamboo Self-Care, and Things to Know as a Massage Therapist” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
