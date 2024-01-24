Anne Shirley’s New Book, "Blackie’s Columbia River: Pandemic Year Investigations," Follows Animal Detectives as They Crack the Case of Human and Animal Tracking
New York, NY, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Shirley, an avid storyteller and animal lover, has completed her most recent book, “Blackie’s Columbia River: Pandemic Year Investigations”: a riveting mystery that follows a dog named Blackie and her fellow animal detectives as they investigate their biggest case to date.
“Crime marches on even as millions worldwide are dying because of a tiny crown-shaped virus,” writes Shirley. “The BLD Holistic Detective Agency detective Lou, Dirk, Blackie, and Cheech Le Beak are investigating human and animal trafficking. They are investigating the bank scandal of millions of dollars of dirty money from human and animal trafficking. Their friend JEDI Cosmos is working at the bank, collecting evidence, and now must go into Witness Protection to save himself from the bad guys who don’t want him to testify. JEDI disappears.
“Blackie and her friends take a cruise on the Columbia River as they wait to hear from JEDI and try to keep him safe. Grandpa Herc, the geologist, explains the prehistory of Missoula floods, volcanos, and tectonic movements. Meanwhile gangs of criminals who want to eliminate JEDI surround them on the cruise boat.
“A friendly robot attaches itself to Lou and Blackie.
“Some of the criminals threaten to blow up the Hanford nuclear plant on the river. There is evidence that rioters will attack the Washington State capitol. Will Blackie and Cheech stop the explosion, save Jedi, and save the state capitol building? A lot of detective work is going to be needed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Blackie and her team inch closer to discovering the truth. Full of suspense and surprising revelations, “Blackie’s Columbia River” will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Blackie’s Columbia River: Pandemic Year Investigations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Crime marches on even as millions worldwide are dying because of a tiny crown-shaped virus,” writes Shirley. “The BLD Holistic Detective Agency detective Lou, Dirk, Blackie, and Cheech Le Beak are investigating human and animal trafficking. They are investigating the bank scandal of millions of dollars of dirty money from human and animal trafficking. Their friend JEDI Cosmos is working at the bank, collecting evidence, and now must go into Witness Protection to save himself from the bad guys who don’t want him to testify. JEDI disappears.
“Blackie and her friends take a cruise on the Columbia River as they wait to hear from JEDI and try to keep him safe. Grandpa Herc, the geologist, explains the prehistory of Missoula floods, volcanos, and tectonic movements. Meanwhile gangs of criminals who want to eliminate JEDI surround them on the cruise boat.
“A friendly robot attaches itself to Lou and Blackie.
“Some of the criminals threaten to blow up the Hanford nuclear plant on the river. There is evidence that rioters will attack the Washington State capitol. Will Blackie and Cheech stop the explosion, save Jedi, and save the state capitol building? A lot of detective work is going to be needed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as Blackie and her team inch closer to discovering the truth. Full of suspense and surprising revelations, “Blackie’s Columbia River” will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Blackie’s Columbia River: Pandemic Year Investigations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories