Lynette Lane’s Newly Released "A Lesson in Flying" is a Charming Analogy for Learning to Leave Our Troubles in God’s Hands
“A Lesson in Flying” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Lane is a heartwarming message of encouragement for upcoming generations as a little caterpillar explores her negative emotions and self-doubt before leaving it up to God and flying free.
Monroe, OR, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Lesson in Flying”: a lighthearted resource for helping young readers learn what it means to trust in God. “A Lesson in Flying” is the creation of published author, Lynette Lane, the author of the children’s book Bear Bear’s Journey. She has been writing short stories, dramas, and skits most of her life. She is retired from being a USPS contractor. She was a foster mama to medically fragile babies for many years. She is the mother of two grown daughters and the oma of six. She and her husband live in the beautiful state of Oregon.
Lane shares, “Are you feeling all alone?
“Are you afraid?
Are you grieving the loss of someone you love?
Are you angry at all the whys?
Follow along with a sad little caterpillar as she seeks the answers to all life’s questions. Will she find her answers?
Will she learn how to find happiness?
Will she find her wings to fly?
“As the little caterpillar looks for answers, you can look for her on each page!
Is she hiding in the leaves?
Is she resting on a beautiful flower?
Or is she hanging with a friend?
May you find your answers, as well, as you take this lesson in flying”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette Lane’s new book pairs a lyrical narrative with relevant scripture for the entertainment and spiritual nourishment of young minds.
Consumers can purchase “A Lesson in Flying” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Lesson in Flying,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette Lane's new book pairs a lyrical narrative with relevant scripture for the entertainment and spiritual nourishment of young minds.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
