Earl Fashbaugh’s Newly Released "Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission" is a Suspenseful Journey That Erupts from an Underground Mine and Expands to a Spiritual Clash
“Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl Fashbaugh is an enjoyable and imaginative battle of good and evil that takes readers to a fresh landscape that few ever see with their own eyes.
Berthoud, CO, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission”: a suspenseful fiction that blends compelling action and affable characters. “Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission” is the creation of published author, Earl Fashbaugh, a professional geologist who has devoted most of his life to the petroleum and mineral industry. He also worked in the environmental field as a hydrogeologist. His chosen vocation has taken him to various sites in North America, Africa, and Europe, where he worked in both exploration and development. He is author of “Snapshots,” a devotional that provides living applications to all 66 books of the Bible. As a retired geologist, he has returned to his first love of writing poetry, fiction, and theater. He is active in church and community activities while maintaining an interest in various forms of planetary geology.
Fashbaugh shares, “The underground iron mines of Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula were some of the richest deposits in the world. Axel and his younger friend, Jerry, worked in the Montreal mine where they forged a strong friendship. With hesitation, Axel shared a secret with Jerry—the mine was “haunted.” Soon they were caught up in a spiritual battle that raged thousands of feet below the surface and emerged in the town of Ironwood, Michigan and the sprawling city of Dallas, Texas. The miners and spiritual beings, Mike and Gabby, would become entangled in circumstances that would involve a gangster, an American president, and a sinister plan to destroy the most valuable resource that remained on the south side of a geologic fault. Were these truly spiritual beings who knew something about the future? Could good come out of obvious evil, prosperity out of deception, spiritual awareness out of despair? Were they tormenting ghosts or angels on a mission? The battle continues to this day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earl Fashbaugh’s new book paints a vivid picture as readers are immersed into an unexpected battle that finds unexpected partnerships and dangerous foes locked in a fight for the future.
Consumers can purchase “Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
