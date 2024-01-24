Earl Fashbaugh’s Newly Released "Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission" is a Suspenseful Journey That Erupts from an Underground Mine and Expands to a Spiritual Clash

“Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl Fashbaugh is an enjoyable and imaginative battle of good and evil that takes readers to a fresh landscape that few ever see with their own eyes.