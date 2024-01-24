Karen Galves’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Pennie Purse" is a Charming Tale of Adventure from a Unique Perspective
“The Adventures of Pennie Purse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Galves is a lighthearted story of a little purse’s journey to church where she learns about the importance of giving back and celebrating God.
El Cajon, CA, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Pennie Purse”: a delightful narrative that will entertain and inspire. “The Adventures of Pennie Purse” is the creation of published author, Karen Galves, who, as a young mother, would read a story every night to her daughter with emphasis on using character voices in hope of inspiring a strong interest in language arts and creative writing.
Galves shares, “I dedicate this book to my daughter Misti.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Galves’s new book is a creative opportunity for helping young readers learn about the concept of tithing to benefit church charities.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Pennie Purse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Pennie Purse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Galves shares, “I dedicate this book to my daughter Misti.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Galves’s new book is a creative opportunity for helping young readers learn about the concept of tithing to benefit church charities.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Pennie Purse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Pennie Purse,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories