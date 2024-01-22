Testrite Visual Will Attend StorePoint Retail in San Diego, California
Hackensack, NJ, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is pleased to announce it will be attending StorePoint Retail 2024 being in San Diego, California from January 21 - 24, 2024 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.
StorePoint Retail is one of the most popular events in the retail industry because it connects Senior-level retailers with suppliers to bring everyone together for interviews, conversations and collaborations to help drive innovation for in-store shopping.
“Testrite Visual bring together over two decades of experience in visual display solutions, visual merchandising, communication and presentation environments for retailers and brands around the country,” says VP of Sales, Paula Goodelman, “and we are excited to attend StorePoint Retail in San Diego this year to introduce our latest product innovations and connect with both new and existing clients, customers, and brand partners.”
Attending the show for Testrite Visual will be Sales Manager, Paula Goodelman. She will be introducing customers, new and existing, to the latest innovations from Testrite VIsual including their new foldable, brandable steel visual merchandisers, SeeWell Info frames, SEG sample kits, and more.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
