FAN EXPO Philadelphia Returns May 3-5, with Lopez, Gunn, Day, McKenzie Among First Stars
Holly Marie Combs, Adam Savage, Michelle Hurd, Sofia Boutella, Jason Lee Also Announced; Celebrities, Creators, Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Authors, Programming and More Featured at Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fans of all things pop culture have marked their calendars for the return of FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. With the show fewer than four months away, the guest roster for the pop culture extravaganza gets off to a huge start with the first nine standouts in what will be a star-studded lineup.
First to the post are headliners Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell,” “Access Hollywood”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Gilmore Girls”), Felicia Day (“The Guild,” “Dragon Age: Redemption”), Ben McKenzie (“Gotham,” “The O.C.”), Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed,” “Picket Fences”), Adam Savage (“MythBusters,” “Unchained Reaction”), Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard,” “Law & Order: SVU”), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon, The Mummy) and Jason Lee (“My Name is Earl,” The Incredibles).
Lopez first gained attention for his role as "A.C. Slater" on "Saved by the Bell" from 1989-1993 and its reboot in 2020-21. He also served as host for the syndicated entertainment newsmagazine shows "Extra" and "Access Hollywood."
Gunn played "Kraglin" in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequels in 2017 and 2023, as well as providing the physical performance via motion capture for "Rocket Raccoon" in the films.
Day has more than 100 credits, from films to TV series to voice work, with many highlights including a 66-episode run on "The Guild" and recurring spots on "Supernatural" and "Eureka."
McKenzie, who portrayed the lead character "James Gordon" in the hit Fox TV show "Gotham," was born in Austin, Texas, appearing in theater productions and a few TV shows including "The District," "JAG" and "Mad TV."
Combs starred in "Charmed," which ran for eight seasons and has adopted a huge, loyal following since, as "Piper Halliwell," one of three witch sisters fighting evil in modern day San Francisco.
Savage, best known for his work as the co-host of the Discovery Channel series "MythBusters" and "Unchained Reaction," has made his mark in the entertainment world as a special effects designer and fabricator.
Hurd has appeared in a wide variety of projects, notably in regular roles in "Star Trek: Picard," "Blindspot," "Hawaii Five-0," "The Glades" and "Law & Order: SVU."
Boutella played the lead character in last year's Netflix action-adventure feature Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, a follow up to her role in "Rogue Heroes" a year earlier.
A native of Southern California, Lee is a photographer, producer, director, and actor. He established a successful career as a professional skateboarder during the sport's pivotal late 80s-90s.
Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.
Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, FAN EXPO Chicago, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVA and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
