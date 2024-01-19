BEK TV Unmasks the Heartland’s Darkest Secrets in New Show; "Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" Debuts January 21

"Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" is a gripping true crime television show based on the popular podcast, "Midwest Murder." Hosted by Dawn and Jonah, it explores chilling real-life crime cases from the seemingly peaceful Midwest, captivating viewers with their unique storytelling and commitment to uncovering the region's hidden mysteries.