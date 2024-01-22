Johari Digital Healthcare Limited Hosts Successful Webinar on Design for Manufacturing (DFM) for Medical Devices
Johari Digital Healthcare hosted a successful webinar on "Building Cost-effective Medical Devices through Design for Manufacturing." The 60-minute event discussed challenges in balancing cost and product robustness, featuring real-world case studies. Speakers highlighted early DFM benefits, such as cost reduction and faster time-to-market.
Jodhpur, India, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Johari Digital Healthcare Limited, a leading global medical device design, development, and manufacturing services provider, recently organized a live webinar focusing on "Building Cost-effective Medical Devices through Design for Manufacturing." The event took place on January 12, 2024, and featured insightful discussions on the significance of Design for Manufacturing (DFM) in the medical device industry.
The webinar, with a duration of 60 minutes, addressed crucial challenges faced by medical device companies in balancing cost-effectiveness and product robustness. Participants gained valuable insights into regulatory and quality implications, operational efficiency, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic procurement considerations. Real-world case studies and examples were presented. Also, offered practical advice for implementing DFM in the medical device development lifecycle.
The speaker panel included Mr. Dilkash Mohammed, Product Engineering Head; Mr. Preetesh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sabyasachi Nath, Quality Head, and the moderator, Mr. Saket Vaishnav, Sales & Marketing Head at Johari Digital.
The event emphasized the integral role of DFM across various stages of the product development cycle, from conceptualization to end-of-life considerations. Mr. Dilkash Mohammed highlighted the benefits of early implementation of DFM, including cost reduction, improved quality, and time efficiency.
A specific example of successful DFM implementation was shared, showcasing the development of a cost-effective CPAP equipment. The case study demonstrated significant positive outcomes, including cost reduction, faster time-to-market, and high user satisfaction.
Mr. Preetesh Bhandari shed light on the impact of DFM on manufacturing efficiency at Johari Digital, citing a fourfold improvement in production output for a lysing centrifuge device. The integration of DFM principles streamlined assembly processes, eliminated bottlenecks, and contributed to shorter production cycles.
The webinar also addressed challenges in integrating DFM principles, strategies for collaboration between design and manufacturing teams, and the influence of DFM on scalability and flexibility in manufacturing operations.
Mr. Sabyasachi Nath provided insights into regulatory considerations during the design phase to ensure compliance and efficiency. He emphasized the importance of adhering to global regulatory requirements and pathways, considering specific standards for the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and India.
The discussion concluded with reflections on the impact of DFM on usability engineering and post-market surveillance, highlighting the importance of ongoing product evaluation and customer feedback.
The webinar ended with a Q&A session, addressing questions related to the time duration for DFM implementation, solving supply chain challenges through DFM, and international harmonized standards requirements during the DFM stage.
Johari Digital Healthcare Limited expressed gratitude to the participants and encouraged feedback for future webinar topics. If you missed the live session, the on-demand webinar is now accessible on the company's website, providing an opportunity to catch up on valuable insights and information.
The webinar, with a duration of 60 minutes, addressed crucial challenges faced by medical device companies in balancing cost-effectiveness and product robustness. Participants gained valuable insights into regulatory and quality implications, operational efficiency, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic procurement considerations. Real-world case studies and examples were presented. Also, offered practical advice for implementing DFM in the medical device development lifecycle.
The speaker panel included Mr. Dilkash Mohammed, Product Engineering Head; Mr. Preetesh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sabyasachi Nath, Quality Head, and the moderator, Mr. Saket Vaishnav, Sales & Marketing Head at Johari Digital.
The event emphasized the integral role of DFM across various stages of the product development cycle, from conceptualization to end-of-life considerations. Mr. Dilkash Mohammed highlighted the benefits of early implementation of DFM, including cost reduction, improved quality, and time efficiency.
A specific example of successful DFM implementation was shared, showcasing the development of a cost-effective CPAP equipment. The case study demonstrated significant positive outcomes, including cost reduction, faster time-to-market, and high user satisfaction.
Mr. Preetesh Bhandari shed light on the impact of DFM on manufacturing efficiency at Johari Digital, citing a fourfold improvement in production output for a lysing centrifuge device. The integration of DFM principles streamlined assembly processes, eliminated bottlenecks, and contributed to shorter production cycles.
The webinar also addressed challenges in integrating DFM principles, strategies for collaboration between design and manufacturing teams, and the influence of DFM on scalability and flexibility in manufacturing operations.
Mr. Sabyasachi Nath provided insights into regulatory considerations during the design phase to ensure compliance and efficiency. He emphasized the importance of adhering to global regulatory requirements and pathways, considering specific standards for the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and India.
The discussion concluded with reflections on the impact of DFM on usability engineering and post-market surveillance, highlighting the importance of ongoing product evaluation and customer feedback.
The webinar ended with a Q&A session, addressing questions related to the time duration for DFM implementation, solving supply chain challenges through DFM, and international harmonized standards requirements during the DFM stage.
Johari Digital Healthcare Limited expressed gratitude to the participants and encouraged feedback for future webinar topics. If you missed the live session, the on-demand webinar is now accessible on the company's website, providing an opportunity to catch up on valuable insights and information.
Contact
Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.Contact
Kamal Kumawat
954-968-7555
www.joharidigital.com/
Address: G-582-584, EPIP, Boranada – Rajasthan – 342012, India.
Kamal Kumawat
954-968-7555
www.joharidigital.com/
Address: G-582-584, EPIP, Boranada – Rajasthan – 342012, India.
Categories