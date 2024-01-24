The Chuan Park: New Condominium Destination in Singapore's Lorong Chuan Area
Singapore, Singapore, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Chuan Park is the latest luxury condominium development in Singapore's vibrant Lorong Chuan area, offering a perfect blend of urban living and natural serenity.
Located in the heart of the city, "The Chuan Park" redefines modern living by providing residents with easy access to a wide array of shopping and dining options, making it the epitome of urban lifestyle.
Key Highlights:
Culinary Paradise:
Residents of "The Chuan Park" can indulge in a culinary journey with an array of dining options, including Clan 7, Iro Iro Japanese Restaurant, Foodies’ Clan, COLLIN’S, D’Penyetz Lorong Chuan, Teck Seng Bee Claypot Rice, Good Stuff! @ Foodie’s Clan, Fish & Co. NTP, and 18 Seafood.
Educational Hub:
The condominium is strategically located near a variety of educational institutions, catering to families with children of all ages, including childcare centers, primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and international schools.
Recreation and Nature:
Residents can enjoy the tranquility of nearby green spaces, including Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Chiltern Drive Interim Park, Kampong Park @ Serangoon, Laut Lepas Singapore, Bishan Circular Cycling Ramp, and Sunshine Ville Community Garden.
Connectivity and Accessibility:
The Chuan Park offers excellent connectivity to public transportation and major highways, providing easy access to business districts, industrial parks, and healthcare facilities.
Seamless Transportation:
Residents can easily access multiple MRT lines, such as Lorong Chuan MRT Station, Serangoon MRT Station, Woodleigh MRT Station, Bishan MRT Station, and Bartley MRT Station.
Convenient Access:
The condominium provides convenient access to expressways and main roads, including Central Expressway (CTE), Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, and Braddell Road.
Bus Services:
The Serangoon Bus Interchange, located less than 1.5 km away, expands public transport options for residents.
The Chuan Park is a joint development by Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore, renowned companies with a strong track record in real estate development and urban planning.
Visit and experience the lifestyle at The Chuan Park Showflat. Register your interest via their website or call them at the provided number to receive the latest updates and enjoy direct developer prices with no commission. Be among the first to view The Chuan Park Show Flat once it's ready.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jane Tan
hello@prop.sg
6578 7277
